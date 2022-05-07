America’s love affair with the lawn is getting messy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — For generations, the neat, green lawn has been a classic part of American yards. It still dominates the landscape. But drought, pollinator health and other environmental concerns have been chipping away at that, in different ways in different places. Scientists and gardeners say a yard full of more diverse and native plants takes less work and water to maintain than turf grass does. Plant retailers see a trend toward a more relaxed, natural and abundant look for yards and gardens. And many municipalities are trying to curtail the use of gas-powered lawn tools, and herbicides and pesticides.