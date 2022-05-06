The Dalles Police: Robbery & Home Invasion Investigation

On Sunday, May 1st, 2022 at around 11:55 pm, patrol officers with The Dalles Police Department responded to a 911 report of an armed robbery and home invasion at the 800 block of Richland Court, The Dalles. The Dalles Police Department was assisted by the Oregon State Police and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple suspects entered a home armed with weapons and detained the residents inside. Property was taken from the residents, and the suspects fled the area. Paramedics with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the scene to attend to injuries of the victims. At this time, there is no information supporting any ongoing threat to residents in the area.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, TDPD did not immediately release information regarding the case. The investigation is ongoing, and TDPD is asking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity, including vehicles/persons parked in the 800 Block of Richland Court area between 10:00 pm and 12:30 am, is asked to contact The Dalles Police Department.

Please contact Detective Sergeant Ell and Sergeant Macnab at The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.

You may download our “The Dalles Police Department” app from any Apple or Android device app store to submit anonymous tips. You can also upload digital media through the app.

As always The Dalles Police are here to serve you. Please report suspicious activity in our community to 911.