Wyden, Merkley: Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest to Receive More than $295,000 for Health Services

Washington, D.C. –U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced the Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest (NARA) will receive $295,112 from the Indian Health Service (IHS) for providing crucial mental, physical and behavioral health services for Native Americans in Portland.

“It is critical that Native American communities have access to quality, culturally appropriate healthcare whether living in a city, rural community or on a reservation,” Wyden said. “There is more to be done to support tribal healthcare throughout Oregon, but this investment in NARA will provide crucial resources for the lives and livelihoods of Oregon’s tribal members in Portland.”

“Health care is an essential right, and access to quality and culturally appropriate health care is crucial to the growth and success of a community,” said Merkley. “This grant to the Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest to expand access to health care for Native individuals in urban areas is a great step in supporting NARA’s vital programs, and I will continue to work with Oregon’s tribal nations and Urban Indian Organizations to ensure their communities have the resources needed to thrive.”

NARA receives these funds as a part of the IHS 4-in-1 Grant Program, which funds efforts to make health care services more accessible for American Indians residing in urban areas and support operations at urban health care facilities across four health program areas:

· Health promotion and disease prevention services

· Immunization services

· Alcohol and substance abuse related services

· Mental health services

This year, the IHS has awarded a total $8.3 million to 32 urban Indian organizations across the United States.

“We are very grateful for this investment in our community,” NARA Executive Director Jackie Mercer said. “The integrated cultural interventions promote Whole Person Care, a long-standing cultural tradition. It will go a long way in bringing people to wellness.”

A web version of this release is available here.