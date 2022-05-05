What’s next in the investigation of the Supreme Court leak?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an “egregious breach of trust” in the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, has tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades. Despite the Biden administration’s curtailing the government’s ability to seize records from reporters, the court’s marshal operates outside of that chain of command, opening the possibility for an investigation without traditional guardrails to protect journalists’ sources. Many questions remain about how the investigation will be carried out and whether a federal crime was committed.