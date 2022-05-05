Ukraine: Russia using ‘missile terrorism’ in wide attacks

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is bombarding railroad stations and other targets in an attempt to cut off weapons supplies to Ukrainian defenders. The Russian defense minister complained that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that his country would respond on the battlefield. Air raid sirens sounded in cities across the country. Attacks were reported near Kyiv, the capital, and in Dnipro, where a rail facility was hit. Heavy fighting continued at a steel mill in Mariupol, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined port city. The attacks came as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war by proposing a ban on oil imports.