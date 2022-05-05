The Original Wasco County Courthouse opens its doors for the 2022 season as of May 5. The historic structure is located at 410 West 2nd Place in The Dalles and has become a popular stop for tourists learning about Northwest history.



The building is open May through September every Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is also open to the public on American Empress Hop on Hop Off tour days.



Admission charge is $3 per adult, $2 for ages 12 to 18, $2 per person for organized tours, and $1 for children ages 6 to 12. School groups are excepted but donations are appreciated. Members are not charged admission fees, and special events like the annual History Forum are free to the public.

For further information please leave a message at 541-296-4798 or send an email to OriginalCourthouse@gmail.com