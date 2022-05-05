Heat, Suns go 2-up

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns hit the road after taking the first two games of their respective second-round series in the NBA playoffs.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler carried the Heat to a 119-103 win over the 76ers. Adebayo had a team-high 23 points for Miami, which went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to take an 18-point lead. Butler chipped in 22 points and 12 assists as the Heat took a 2-0 series lead for the 18th time in team history. They’ve never lost those series.

Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) scored 10 of his 19 points in the final period.

Tyrese Maxey had a game-high 34 points for the Sixers, who host Game 3 on Friday.

In Phoenix, Chris Paul scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to allow the Suns to pull away in a 129-109 win over the Mavericks.

The Mavs led 60-58 at halftime but the Suns quickly recaptured the lead after Devin Booker hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third.

Booker led the Suns with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. The Suns shot 64.5% overall and made 13 of their 25 3-point attempts.

Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) led all scorers with 35 points and Reggie Bullock had 16, but no other Mavericks had more than 11 points.

Game 3 is on Friday in Dallas.

NBA-NETS-SIMMONS

Back surgery slated for Simmons

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons will have surgery on Thursday to alleviate pain in his back caused by a herniated disk.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn’t play in Philadelphia after requesting a trade, citing mental health concerns. After he was dealt to Brooklyn in February in a deal for James Harden, he was bothered by the back while trying to rebuild his conditioning.

The Nets originally said he had back spasms but later said the problem was a herniated disk.