Planned Power Outage – Bingen Substation 05/06 11:59PM – 05/07 3:00AM

Klickitat PUD will have a planned a power outage on the Bingen substation. The outage will take place on Friday, May 6th beginning at 11:59PM until Saturday, May 7th at 3:00AM.

This outage will be for Klickitat PUD to perform critical substation maintenance and will affect all customers in the towns of Bingen and White Salmon. The surrounding areas also affected are Snowden, Pucker Huddle, West Jewett Blvd., Courtney Rd., Bill Moore Rd. and Panakanic Rd.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call (800) 548-8357 and ask for the Operations Department.