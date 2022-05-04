Grizzlies, Celtics even series

UNDATED (AP) — Ja (jah) Morant scored 47 points to match his postseason high and carry the Memphis Grizzlies into a tie in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Morant scored the last 15 points for Memphis, starting with 4:16 left. The NBA’s Most Improved Player became only the third player in league history to have multiple 45-point games in the postseason before turning 23. The other two? LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Now the youngest team to reach the semifinal round in the last 25 years heads to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday night knowing the series will return to Memphis for Game 5.

In the NBA’s other playoff game, Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 to even their second-round playoff at one game apiece.

Brown shook off a dismal shooting night in Game 1, scoring 25 points in the first half on 9 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 5 from the 3. Jayson Tatum added 19 points and eight assists. Al Horford had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics played without point guard Marcus Smart after he was ruled out with a bruised right thigh.

The series shifts to Milwaukee Saturday for Game 3.