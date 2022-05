May 2nd marked the start of Seniors returning for in person lunches at Goldendale Community Center (Tues and Thurs), Lyle Lions Community Center (Tues), and The Pioneer Center in White Salmon (Mon and Wed).

Many volunteers help to make this happen especially in Lyle thanks to the Lions and community support.

Doors open at 10, lunch served at 12. All are welcome. Suggested donation 3.50 for 60 and over. 6.50 for under 60.