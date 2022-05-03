Suns, Heat Game 1 winners

UNDATED (AP) — The Phoenix Suns team that bulldozed through the regular-season schedule reappeared in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and staying on the gas until the final minutes. They shot 50.5% from the field, won the rebounding edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks for the 10th straight time, counting regular season games.

In the night’s other games, Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo (ad-ah-BY’-oh) finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat topped the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn’t even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion — injuries suffered in Philadelphia’s first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He’s not expected to play in Game 2.