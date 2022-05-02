The Dalles Police recover stolen equipment

On Friday, April 29, 2022, The Dalles Police Department recovered a stolen U-Haul truck. When U-Haul representatives arrived and removed the lock from the box of the truck, numerous stolen items were recovered including a riding lawn mower, snow blower, and commercial air compressor.

The stolen property was connected back to The Dalles Theater, which lost the property in a storage locker burglary. Representatives of the Theater were able to positively identify their property and it was returned.

If you see suspicious activity at any time of the day or night, please call us and we will be happy to investigate.