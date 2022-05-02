NWCSD seeking Community Bond Planning Committee members

North Wasco County School District is seeking interested individuals to sit on a Community Bond Planning Committee. As a community-driven process, we are seeking interested parents from each of our district schools, students, and community and business partners to join school and district staff on this committee.

Collectively, this group will meet to discuss issues and needs such as safety, security, accessibility, capacity and overall facility needs to help identify and prioritize capital improvement projects.

The group will make recommendations for a potential bond measure to the North Wasco County School Board Board of Directors.

The committee application can be found on the North Wasco County School District website.