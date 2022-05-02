Crews find hiker who sent up smoke signal in Gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (AP) — Search and rescue crews have found a hiker who sent up a smoke signal near Munra Point in the Columbia River Gorge. KOIN-TV reports dispatchers received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a person at the Bonneville Dam who spotted smoke from a signal fire near the top of a cliff. The caller said they used a scope to witness the apparent hiker in distress. Multnomah County deputies activated Multnomah County Search and Rescue and dispatched a highly-skilled mountain rescue team. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says crews reached the 51-year-old hiker around 4 p.m. and said the man was able to walk with them but had misplaced his footwear.