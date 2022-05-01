Elon Musk’s big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform “maximum fun!” But what’s in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.