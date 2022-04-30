Plunder your attic: Making the most of hand-me-down decor

In our world of disposable things, it’s easy to forget that previous generations kept nearly everything. Furniture was made to last. Pieces of crystal or china were investments passed down. Even bowls and mixers might be used for decades. Now many of these items are sitting in cardboard boxes in attics and basements. This spring, with inflation and supply-chain problems, might be a perfect time to unearth them. Using hand-me-down furnishings or household goods is good for the environment. It can even be mood-boosting if the items have sentimental value or can be creatively updated. Experts say you shouldn’t be afraid to use things just because they might be fragile. As one says: You don’t do them honor by keeping them in the attic.