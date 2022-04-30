Forget milk and cereal, what about OJ and cereal?

Move over milk and cereal: OJ and cereal wants some time to shine.

In honor of National Orange Juice Day on May 4, Tropicana has come up with a new way for OJ lovers to enjoy their breakfast by creating Tropicana Crunch, “the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last).”

“Some call it weird. Some call it breakfast. We . . . didn’t even know it was a thing,” the company shared on their website. “But turns out, there are totally normal people amongst us juicing up their cereal bowls. You might be one of them!”

“So for those who are cereal curious like us, we made Tropicana Crunch. Cereal that’s down to be drowned in OJ,” the description reads. “Honey almond clusters that are made to be spooned and sipped. A breakfast taste test we can all take together.”

The one-of-a-kind delicacy is scheduled to hit shelves on May 4.