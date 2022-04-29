Washington justices unanimously reject Inslee recall effort

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling Thursday, the justices upheld a lower court decision that the charges made against Inslee do not provide factually or legally sufficient grounds to support a recall campaign. The recall petition was brought by a citizen group called Washingtonians to Recall Insleee. It alleged that the governor’s orders limiting activities and gatherings during the pandemic interfered with their rights to assemble, work freely, participate in religious activities and make their own personal medical decisions. The court found that Inslee’s proclamations were well within his emergency powers.