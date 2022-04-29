Suns, Mavs, 76ers advance to second round with Game 6 victories

UNDATED (AP) — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 to finish off the first-round series in six games.

Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit.

Phoenix will face the Dallas Mavericks in the second round.

Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points as the Mavericks advanced by beating the Utah Jazz 98-96 in Game 6 of their series.

After Brunson hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Mike Conley was called for traveling with five seconds remaining, and Brunson made one of two free throws with 4.3 seconds to play. The Jazz got an open look for Bojan (BOY’-ahn) Bogdanovic on the wing, but he came up short.

In the Eastern Conference, Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists to lead the 76ers to a 132-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors, ending their first-round series.

Philadelphia will face Miami in the second round.