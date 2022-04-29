COVID again leading cause of WA work-related deaths

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials say COVID-19 was responsible for about one quarter of the 106 work-related deaths reported in Washington in 2021. The Seattle Times reports the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries reported the numbers this week. The numbers show coronavirus was the leading cause of work-related deaths in the state for the second year in a row. In 2021, 26 people died after contracting the coronavirus while in a workplace, while 24 people died in 2020. The number of total workplace deaths declined in 2021 from 119 deaths in 2020.