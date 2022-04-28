Senator Murray Statement on Oklahoma’s Texas-Style Abortion Ban

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, issued the following statement on the Oklahoma six-week abortion ban, which uses a Texas-style enforcement mechanism allowing for civil lawsuits against anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion. The law will go into effect immediately, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs the bill. The Oklahoma legislature is also currently considering another abortion ban, which uses the same Texas-style enforcement mechanism, but outlaws all abortions. Gov. Stitt has also signed a bill to criminalize almost all abortions, but it has not yet taken effect.

“Apparently, it wasn’t extreme enough for Oklahoma Republicans to make it a felony to provide abortion care—which they already did—now they’re banning abortions after six weeks, before most people know they’re pregnant. And they’re trying to ban all abortions, without a single exception. All enforced the same way Texas’ cruel abortion ban is enforced—by turning neighbor against neighbor, and allowing cash prizes for people that sue those that help patients get abortion care.

“I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it a thousand times more: Republicans are fighting to rip away our fundamental rights, and Democrats are fighting to protect them.

“I urge everyone who cares about abortion rights and cares about the ability to make your own choices about your own body to stand alongside Democrats to fight back against Republicans’ cruel agenda—it’s more urgent now than ever.”

###