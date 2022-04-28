Electronic Vaccine Cards Now Available in Oregon

Oregonians can now get an electronic copy of their vaccine card.

The information on Oregon’s My Electronic Vaccine Card is the same information on your paper vaccine card. By using this new and completely voluntary service, you can use your mobile device to show proof of vaccination in places such as businesses, airports, international borders or in medical settings.

The only information stored on the digital card is your name, date of birth and the types of vaccines you’ve received in Oregon.

Getting an electronic version of your vaccine card is totally voluntary. Oregon has no plans to make it mandatory. The Oregon Health Authority will not share this information with anyone, including other government agencies.

To learn more about My Electronic Vaccine Card, including how to set it up, troubleshooting tips and contact for technical support or language assistance, visit the Oregon Vaccine News blogpost here.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)