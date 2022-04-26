Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against rail and fuel facilities deep inside Ukraine in an apparent attempt to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies. The U.S., meanwhile, is moving to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and says the Western allies’ assistance is making a difference in the 2-month-old war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims, and Ukraine is succeeding. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. wants to help Ukraine remain independent and also see Russia “weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”