Missing Elementary Student Located

From: The Dalles Police Department

Subject: Missing Student Located

At approximately 12:20 pm on Tuesday, April 26th, a Chenowith Elementary School staff member reported to the school administration that a student was unaccounted for. This occurred at the end of recess in the secure, structured learning center playground. School administration immediately launched an internal search of the school and grounds for the student.

School Administration simultaneously notified police of the situation, and officers from The Dalles City Police, the Oregon State Police, and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office began canvassing the area. Police used a tracking canine and requested a drone from an outside agency. Staff from the school and the district office continued to search on and around the school campus. Per existing protocol, Wasco County issued public citizens alert to be on the lookout for the child. Many neighbors were actively out and looking for the missing child in the area.

The student was located at approximately 1:15 pm, unharmed, in a local neighborhood by law enforcement. The child was returned to the school, where the student was reunited with their parent.

A special thanks to Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and our community partners. A strong relationship between law enforcement partners and the community allowed for the missing student’s quick and safe return.