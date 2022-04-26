4/25 NBA Playoffs

Celtics complete 4-game sweep of Nets

UNDATED (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory.

Marcus Smart added 20 points and 11 assists for the No. 2-seeded Celtics, who made easy work of what was thought could be a tough series. Kevin Durant had 39 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Boston will await the winner of the series between Milwaukee and Chicago. The defending champion Bucks hold a 3-1 lead in that series.

In other Monday playoff action:

— Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 17 and the Toronto Raptors forced a return home for Game 6 in their Eastern Conference first-round series against Philadelphia, beating the 76ers 103-88. The Raptors have won two straight in the series and jumped all over injured Sixers center Joel Embiid and ineffective James Harden. Embiid had 20 points and 11 rebounds playing with a thumb injury. Harden scored 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Sixers fans booed the performance at point.

— In Dallas, Luka Doncic had 33 points and 13 rebounds in his first home playoff game coming off a calf injury and the Mavericks routed the Utah Jazz 102-77 Monday night for a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. Doncic made his series debut in Game 4 at Utah, when the Jazz scored the last five points in the final 31 seconds for a one-point win that evened the series. Game 6 is Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

NBA NEWS

Morant voted most improved player

UNDATED (AP) — Ja Morant has been named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. The Memphis Grizzlies guard was rookie of the year in 2020 and now adds his second major award in three seasons. Morant is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award. He scored a career-best 27.4 points per game and also set career highs in rebounds, steals and field-goal percentage. Morant was an All-Star this season for the first time. San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray was second in voting from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league.

In other NBA news:

— Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto. Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

— Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jenkins said he had never seen “a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game.”