Ukraine official: Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the U.S. secretaries of state and defense were meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the highest-level visit to Kyiv by an American delegation since the start of the Russian invasion. The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview on Ukrainian TV late Sunday that the talks are going on “right now.” Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion. It began 60 days ago.