France’s youngest president wins again, troubles and all

PARIS (AP) — In just five years as France’s president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union. He has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. And now he has won a second term, according to polling projections — the first French president to do so in a generation. That’s despite troubles like the yellow vest protests and the pandemic, and voter perceptions that he is arrogant and “president of the rich.” His unusual marriage to a woman 24 years his senior has drawn attention. He paid an emotional tribute to his wife at his biggest campaign rally, calling Brigitte Macron the person “I care the most about.”