Macron vs Le Pen in French presidential election runoff

PARIS (AP) — From bucolic villages to humming cities, French voters are choosing between two radically different sets of plans for the future of France. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is offering continuity if he is reelected for a second term, while his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is pledging seismic change for the country and its outlook on the world amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Sunday’s runoff has wide implications not just for France, but for Europe and beyond. The race Sunday is much tighter than the clash between the two in 2017. A Macron victory depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home because they dislike both candidates.