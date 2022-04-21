Russia’s Navalny accuses Le Pen of Kremlin ties before vote

PARIS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny waded into France’s tight presidential campaign, urging voters to back incumbent Emmanuel Macron in Sunday’s runoff and alleging that far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is too closely linked to Russia. Le Pen has faced scrutiny before over a 9 million euro loan that her party received in 2014 from the First Czech-Russian Bank. Questions about Le Pen’s ties to Moscow arose during her losing presidential bid five years ago and again amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which she has condemned. The tweet by Navalny’s team came hours before a final debate between the two candidates, in which Macron attacked Le Pen as being dependent on Russia. She bristled at the suggestion.