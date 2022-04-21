4/20 NBA Playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have swiped home-court advantage from the defending NBA champs in the first round of the playoffs.

DeMar DeRozan scored a career playoff-high 41 points in leading the Bulls to a 114-110 win over the Bucks, tying the series at a game apiece. DeRozan scored eight points during a 13-0 run that began late in the third quarter and gave the Bulls a 96-80 lead with 9:47 remaining.

Nikola Vucevic (nih-KOH’-lah VOO’-seh-vihch) added 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 20 points in Chicago’s second win over Milwaukee in their last 21 meetings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) led the Bucks with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

Milwaukee finished without Bobby Portis, who left with a right eye abrasion after the first quarter. Khris Middleton exited with a sore left knee after slipping midway through the fourth quarter.

Game 3 is Friday.

The Boston Celtics will head to New York with a two-games-to-none lead in their NBA first-round series.

The Celtics erased a 17-point deficit and silenced Brooklyn’s top two scorers in a 114-107 victory over the Nets. Jaylen Brown scored 10 of his 22 points in the final period, when Boston reeled off a 23-4 run to go ahead, 108-96.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points for the Celtics, who held Kevin Durant without a basket in the second half.

Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 37 points on 8 of 30 shooting. They were a combined 1 for 17 in the second half before Durant finished with 27 points and Irving had 10

Game 3 is Saturday in Brooklyn.

Philadelphia is one win away from advancing.

Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) drained a 3-point with eight-tenths of a second remaining, giving the 76ers a 104-101 triumph and a three-games-to-none lead over the Raptors.

Embiid had 33 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Sixers rally from a 17-point deficit. James Harden had 19 points and 10 assists before fouling out in the closing seconds of regulation.

Tyrese Maxey chipped in 19 points for the 76ers, who can wrap up the series on Saturday.

OG Anunoby (an-ah-NOH’-bee) scored 26 points, Gary Trent Jr. had a playoff-high 24, and Precious Achiuwa (ah-CHOO’-ah) added 20 for the Raptors.

NBA-NEWS

Booker’s hammy leaves availability in question

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain, clouding his status for the remainder of the team’s first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns said Booker’s MRI on Wednesday confirmed a “mild” hamstring strain.

Booker was hurt in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss during the third quarter when he tried to defend a New Orleans shot on a fast break. The 25-year-old was sprinting downcourt, jumped and then grabbed at his right hamstring after he landed.

Game 3 is on Friday in New Orleans.