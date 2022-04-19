Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine is in full swing. “Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” he announced Monday in a video address. He said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.” He vowed: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”