Clashes erupt again near flashpoint Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say 17 people have been wounded in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem. The unrest erupted Sunday after Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to secure the spot for Jewish visitors. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, and it is often a flashpoint for violence. Police say visits by Jews are routine and accused Palestinians of stockpiling stones in anticipation of violence. But this year, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the weeklong Jewish Passover are occurring at the same time, with tens of thousands of visitors flocking to Jerusalem. Clashes erupted on Friday after police said Palestinians threw rocks at an adjacent Jewish holy site.