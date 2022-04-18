2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a party at a short-term rental property where hundreds of people gathered. The police chief says the “vast majority” of them were underage. He says after an altercation, shots were fired inside and outside “and potentially back and forth.” Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building’s windows. No arrests were immediately reported.