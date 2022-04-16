OHSU apologizes after phishing test draws complaints

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials at Oregon Health & Science University have apologized to employees after a fake phishing test drew complaints about raising false hopes. Portland television station KGW8 reports the university sent the phishing test email to employees on April 12 offering up to $7,500 in financial assistance for COVID-related hardships. But the offer wasn’t real — it was a test intended to measure employees’ cybersecurity awareness and OHSU’s own technology systems. It was met with frustration from some. In a prepared statement, OHSU apologized and said the university didn’t fully consider the harm the test could cause, and noted it was based on a real scam that had been reported ot the university earlier.