New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages

Residents of a southern New Mexico village are asking for prayers as firefighters brace for more hot, dry and windy conditions while battling a deadly blaze that has already destroyed more than 200 homes. Known as a summer getaway, the community of Ruidoso has been devastated by wildfire before. But this marks the first time flames have resulted in death. Mayor Lynn Crawford said Friday his heart goes out to the family of the couple who died and to those who have lost their homes. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, canceled school for another day and left thousands of customers without power.