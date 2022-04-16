After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their cool

NEW YORK (AP) — When smoke bombs and bullets were unleashed on a New York City subway train full of morning commuters, train driver David Artis said his first indication something was wrong was when passengers crowded near his cab door to report the chaos. Artis said his initial reaction was one of shock. But, his thoughts quickly shifted to concern for his passengers and he leaned on his emergency training. Artis and his fellow transit workers were honored by the mayor for their response to Tuesday’s shooting. Train conductor Raven Haynes was among those honored. She says she had a stoic attitude after the attack to help keep the passengers calm.