Russia’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after it was heavily damaged in the latest setback for Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. It said the flames forced the entire crew to evacuate. U.S. and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat. The Russian Defense Ministry said the vessel sank in a storm while being towed to a port. The ship would typically have 500 sailors on board.