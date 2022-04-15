Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Peter Lyoya brought his family from Congo to the U.S. in 2014 to escape violence. Now he fears they came here to die. A Michigan police officer fatally shot his eldest son, 26-year-old Patrick, in the head this month following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Video shows a brief foot chase and struggle over the officer’s Taser before the white officer shoots Patrick Lyoya as the Black man is face down on the ground. Peter Lyoya talked with The Associated Press in his Lansing apartment on Thursday, a day after police released videos of the traffic stop. Peter brought his six children to the U.S. to get away from prolonged civil unrest.