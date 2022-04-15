DA Mike Schmidt announces arraignment of suspect in fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman

PORTLAND, Oregon – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Keenan Harpole, 20, has been arraigned on two charges including Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Both charges are designated as constituting domestic violence.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting that took place on April 4, 2022, near Southwest College Street and Southwest 6th Avenue. The victim was 19-year old Amara Marluke. Later that day, Harpole was arrested in Bend, Oregon after agreeing to turn himself in to authorities. Harpole is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Jail without bail. No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Harpole is innocent unless and until proven guilty.