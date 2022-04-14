When Biden ‘speaking from his heart’ doesn’t speak for US

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s no such thing as a purely personal opinion from the Oval Office on major matters of policy. But in several remarks about the Ukraine war in recent weeks, President Joe Biden has been voicing opinions that are not in step with U.S. — and his — policy. He’s labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. He’s appeared to advocate regime change in Moscow. And now he’s branded Russian war actions as genocide. In each case, the White House has sought to clarify his remarks, and to say he is not changing policies but “speaking from his heart.”