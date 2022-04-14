NCPHD: Childhood Human Papilloma Virus Immunization Prevents Cancers

Would you immunize your child if it would prevent their getting certain types of cancer?

That is the protection offered by the long-established and widely used Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine, which can prevent nine types of cancer later in life, including cancer of the throat, mouth, cervix and genitals.

North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) and One Community Health (OCH) are urging parents to schedule an appointment today to get the safe, effective vaccine for their children and adolescents.

Boys and girls ages 9-14 should get two doses, which are given 6-12 months apart. If waiting until over the age of 15, it takes 3 doses to be fully immunized. While age 9-14 is the ideal age timeframe, the vaccines can be given up to age 26.

Nationally, childhood immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic have declined, and NCPHD and OCH are teaming up to remind parents in the Gorge of the importance of staying up to date on childhood immunizations, especially immunization against the human papilloma virus (HPV).

Every year in the U.S. there are 5.5 million new cases of HPV, and more than 30,000 cases of preventable HPV-related cancers.

Family medicine physician Dr. Jennifer Jehnsen from One Community Health in The Dalles said, “We are excited to team up with North Central Public Health District to ensure that the children in our community are up to date on their immunizations. We would like to remind all parents that children 9 years and older can receive the HPV immunization, which is a safe and effective immunization to prevent cancers caused by the HPV virus. I want to protect our community from preventable cancers – immunizing children and adolescents now will drive down future rates of cancer – making our communities even healthier.”

Cassie Cooper, Certified Medical Assistant and HPV immunization advocate said, “At North Central Public Health District we prioritize immunizing our community, including immunizations that prevent cancer.

Appointments are quick and easy. We can have you or your loved ones in, out, and protected 5 days a week. We are thrilled to team up with One Community Health to protect our community against preventable HPV-related cancers.”

The vaccine is often fully covered by insurance. Immunizations are available at NCPHD and OCH in The Dalles and Hood River, at the Hood River Valley High School-Based Health Center and at most healthcare clinics. If you have questions, make an appointment today to talk with your doctor about this important immunization for your child.

(For more information, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook. Contact One Community Health at (541) 386-6380, visit us on the web at www.onecommunityhealth.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram at @onecommunitygorge.

###

