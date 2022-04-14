Mid-Columbia Senior Center Listening Session April 19th 3 PM

Mid Columbia Senior Center Presents a 60 minute facilitated conversation to determine the highest priority health needs for communities and seniors living in the Gorge. You will have the chance to impact the priorities of six local healthcare organizations, sharing your perspective with other members of your community.

This event will be from 3 PM till 4 PM on Tuesday, April 19th. At the Mid-Columbia Senior Center.

Please come on in and tell us your opinion. $100 gifts cards will be offered in appreciation for their time.

For more information contact MCSC at 541-296-4788.