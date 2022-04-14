Closure of I-84 east Exit 41 to the Eagle Creek Recreation Area to begin April 18

The Oregon Department of Transportation is beginning construction to repair a bridge located on I-84 eastbound Exit 41. Work will close the Exit 41 off-ramp to Eagle Creek to cars as soon as Monday, April 18 through May 12, 2022. Work is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change. Check TripCheck.com for real-time information.



The Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail uses the Exit 41 off-ramp which will remain accessible for daytime use by people walking, biking and rolling until 7 p.m. daily when the bridge will close to all users.

The Eagle Creek trail will remain open to the public, however, the parking lot will not be accessible to vehicles.



Those wanting to recreate in the Eagle Creek Recreation Area can access the trailhead via the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail until 7 p.m. Access is available from the east at the Bridge of the Gods Trailhead or from the west at John B. Yeon or Toothrock Trailheads.



Please note: access from the west includes a staircase on the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail to enter the Eagle Creek recreation area. The Eagle Creek Campground will open May 12, 2022.

Travelers on I-84 can expect nighttime single lane closures on I-84 and nighttime ramp closures from Multnomah Falls to Cascade Locks beginning mid-April.



Learn more about each project and their associated traffic impacts, and sign up for email updates at www.i84GorgeConstruction.org



View Ready, Set, Gorge! for information on planning and preparing for your visit to the Columbia River Gorge.