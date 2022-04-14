City of The Dalles seeking more input for The Dalles Vision 2040

Share your views on The Dalles Vision 2040 and help shape our community for decades to come!



We identified six focus areas for the future after hearing from more than 430 community members in our first community survey. Through the Community Town Hall on March 9, and now this community survey, we’re asking community members to share your views on these focus areas and weigh in on potential priorities. We need your help to set a vision for 2040 and make The Dalles even better!

Complete this 4-minute survey by April 18 and enter your name to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Survey links: