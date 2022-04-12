UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children have fled homes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion. And UNICEF says the United Nations has verified that 142 children have been killed, though the numbers is almost certainly much higher. UNICEF’s emergency programs director told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that having 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is “quite incredible.” Manuel Fontaine said it was something he had not before seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.