Senator Murray Helps Introduce Bill to Extend School and Summer Meal Flexibilities to Feed Children

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) along with 50 of their colleagues introduced the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act.

The bill extends USDA school meal flexibilities from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2023. These flexibilities have been crucial to feeding children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With 90% of our schools still facing many challenges as they return to normal operations, these flexibilities give our schools and summer meal programs much-needed support to deal with ongoing food service issues and keep kids fed. The bill will also help schools transition back to normal meal operations under the National School Lunch Program. USDA requested this authority be extended in the omnibus.

“It’s simple: no kid should have to go hungry,” said Senator Murray. “Kids need healthy meals to succeed and live up to their full potential, we know this—when we invest in childhood nutrition, we’re investing in our future. This bill will cut the red tape and make sure schools can keep our kids fed—this shouldn’t be controversial.”

“We should make it easier for kids to get the meals they need – not harder. Our bill cuts red tape and keeps the priority on giving children the healthy meals they need and deserve,” said Senator Stabenow. “As we come out of this pandemic, schools are doing their best – but it takes time for them to transition back to their operations before COVID. We can’t let hungry kids get caught in the middle. Without this support, up to 30 million kids who get food at school will see their essential breakfast and lunch meals disrupted. And millions of hungry kids who rely on summer meals may have nowhere to go to get food.”

“For far too many children in Alaska and across the nation, hunger is a daily reality. For many students, the meals served at school, and in summer or afterschool programs, may be the only meals they can count on,” said Senator Murkowski. “Following the widespread disruptions caused by COVID, life is beginning to feel more ‘normal’ for some. However, many Alaskans are still working to overcome the economic fallout from the pandemic and many schools continue to struggle with supply shortages and higher prices. That’s why I’m glad to join Senator Stabenow and my Senate colleagues in a push to allow USDA to extend vital support for school nutrition programs and preventing barriers that may prevent students from receiving a healthy meal.”

In addition to Sens. Murray, Stabenow and Murkowski, this legislation is cosponsored by 50 of their Senate colleagues from both parties.

