4/11 The Dalles City Council Meeting

The Dalles City Council met last night. It was the last council meeting for City Manager Julie Krueger, who is retiring this Friday after 33 years with the city. Councilors also approved the contract with her replacement, Matthew Klebes, who came to The Dalles as an intern under the Resource Assistance for Rural Environtments arm of AmeriCorps eight years ago, followed by full time jobs with the city and with Wascdo County before landing the City Manager position.

Councilors also heard an update on public transportation in The Dalles and the gorge from Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, and the annual report from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. The council also met as a contract review board and approved a contract for 4500 feet of sanitary sewer slipline piping, and accepted a donation of property for public street purpose.

Finally, the council allocated $400,000 of Recovery Act federal funds to the Park and Recreation District for phase one of renovating Sorosis Park and $500,000 to the Navigation Center project by Mid-Columbia Community Action Program, upon approval of the site plan.