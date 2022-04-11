Woman gives judge something to think about after showing up naked to arraignment

A West Virginia woman busted for battery managed to score even more charges after she decided to show up naked to her arraignment.

The Record Delta reports 24-year-old Brittany Hill-Sutphin﻿ of Buckhannon, WV, was arrested for physically assaulting a male companion on the side of the road. While being cuffed, she told the officer the man who was traveling inside the white Subaru with her was unfaithful.

The victim refused EMS service and claims he met with Hill-Sutphin to pick up divorce papers, but instead was hit and had his hair pulled. His account was backed up by other witnesses.

But this woman’s reign of terror was just getting started because when she showed up to be arraigned, she decided to strip down to her birthday suit. She was given a courtesy towel — in addition to a free trip to Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $5,000 cash bond.