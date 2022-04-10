Survey shows that one-fifth of young Americans learned how to do laundry online

Most of us hate doing laundry, but at least we know how to do it. However, for one-fifth of the Americans in the Gen Z and Millennial demographics, a survey shows that laundry was yet another of life’s mysteries they needed social media to solve.

Some 65% of the 2,000 Americans polled by Swash Laundry Detergent admitted that they needed to be taught how to wash their clothes. Forty-two percent said a family member or relative taught them the ropes.

Meanwhile, 23% admitted they were self-taught clothes washers. Nineteen percent of those who didn’t know how searched social media for help; 43% looked up how-to videos on YouTube, and 38% did so on Instagram.

That said, two in five still think doing laundry is easy to screw up, and 66% of respondents still avoid washing their favorite clothes because they’re afraid they’ll ruin them in the wash.