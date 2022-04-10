Preschooler’s sweet gesture goes horribly wrong

Ruby Williams is a sweet preschooler who loves to create greeting cards for people, but one of her cards wasn’t a hit with her teacher.

“Ruby loves to draw and color and create cards for everyone,” her mom, Brinn, tells MSN. “Last night, she asked if she could use some of my stationery. I have rainbow stationery so I was like ‘Sure, of course, go ahead.'”

“She goes and does this almost every single night, so I had no reason to believe the card wasn’t going to look how it normally looks,” adds Williams. “I didn’t look it over before she put it in her backpack.”

What she didn’t count on was Ruby finding a box of cards out on Brinn’s desk.

The next morning Brinn received a text from Ruby’s teacher that left her mortified.

“A best friend you can have sex with,” Ruby’s meant-for-adults card said on the outside. “How great is that?”

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry, I’m so embarrassed’,” Williams said. “I see these things happen to other parents and I’m like ‘Yeah, that doesn’t really happen.’ And now I’m like ‘Well, yep it does, because I’m seeing it firsthand right now.'”